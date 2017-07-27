Rahul Gandhi dubs Nitish Kumar selfish, says JDU leader betrayed people of Bihar

Rahul called Nitish selfish and said he will do anything to ensure he stays in power. (ANI)

Just after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Bihar CM again in Patna, this time at the head of the JDU and BJP alliance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today launched a scathing attack on the Janata Dal United leader saying Nitish betrayed the people of Bihar as the mandate was given to him to fight anti-communal forces but now he has joined hands with them for his personal interest. Rahul further said that he was aware that they (Nitish and BJP) were planning this since last three to four months and added that a person (Nitish) can do anything for his own interest, according to ANI. Rahul called Nitish selfish and said he will do anything to ensure he stays in power. Rahul also said that Nitish met him but never disclosed anything. They joined hands behind my back, he added, as per Times Now. Alongside Nitish, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi took oath as deputy chief minister of Bihar.