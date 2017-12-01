Rahul Gandhi meets former US president Barack Obama, says had fruitful chat

“Had a fruitful chat with President @BarackObama Great to meet him again,” tweeted Office of RG.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today met former US president Barack Obama and termed their interaction as a “fruitful chat.” Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Gandhi shared a photo of himself with Barack Obama. “Had a fruitful chat with President @BarackObama Great to meet him again,” tweeted Office of RG, Rahul’s official Twitter handle. Obama is on his India visit where he held a town hall event in Delhi. He interacted with young leaders today and learned about the work they are doing to transform their communities in various ways. The former US president emphasised that “Jobs is still a big and a global challenge!” At the Townhall, Obama said, “I was taking to PM and the opposition leader and both of them are concerned about jobs, jobs about young Indians”. He added that “Automation, globalisation will be global challenges to employment.”

On India’s entry to Nuclear Suppliers Group, he said, “We worked very hard to make India a part of Nuclear Suppliers Group. But some member nations felt India was not following all the procedures. I’m sure PM Modi is working hard on it. I don’t know if China objected because of trade competition.” While speaking to a group of 300 young leaders, Barack Obama said, “You cannot have a complete power in your organisation, you have to give it young people to bring a change.”

Earlier, in a video posted by the Obama Foundation on social media, the former president said, “I want to have a chance to talk to young people who are doing amazing work all across India. We’re going to be organising a town hall with young leaders from various parts of India, who can share with me some of the work they’re trying to do in their communities to make it better.” He added that he is interested to know how the Obama Foundation can support emerging leaders in India.

“As one of the most culturally, religiously, linguistically, and ethnically diverse nations on earth, India’s democracy shows us the collective strength of engagement within and across communities. Most of India’s 1 billion people are under 35 years old, an engaged and passionate generation who are finding innovative ways to create positive change across India — change that benefits the world, ” Bernadette Meehan, International Programmes, Obama Foundation said today.