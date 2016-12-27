Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee lead divided opposition against mammoth Modi; will they win?

Mamata Banerjee and Rahull Gandhi addressing reporters in Delhi today. (ANI)

With just a handful of parties for company, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed to have launched a political war against Modi government over demonetisation. Even as parties like the Left, JD(U) and NCP skipped the meet, both leaders said they had the support of all opposition parties over demonetisation issue. Mamata even said that they would soon prepare a common minimum programme to fight against the Modi government.

It rarely happens when opposition parties are forced to form a common minimum programme (CMP) to fight against a government decision. At least, this was not the case during the Congress regime. Parties planning to form a CMP to fight against Modi government clearly indicate three things:

a) All opposition parties are not against demonetisation. JD(U) is the best example here.

b) Opposition parties are now realising that BJP may win big with the positive impact of demonetisation. This, they can’t let happen as that would put their existence at stake.

c) Though the opposition parties claim that demonetisation has been a disaster so far, the ground reality doesn’t seem as gloomy as claimed by them.

There is no denying the fact that Modi’s personality and political credentials as a decisive and visionary leader has grown after demonetisation. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad almost boasted of this while addressing media today. “There was a time when all opposition parties used to unite against Congress. Now Congress has to call all parties to unite against BJP,” Prasad said.

Addressing reporters after the opposition parties’ meet, Mamata likened the present situation as not just “Emergency” but “Super Emergency.” She even claimed that 92% villages in the country do not have banks and asked how can the poor survive when banks are not giving money.

While “Emergency” is not visible as Central government continues to announce people-friendly schemes, raid black money hoarders and allow the Opposition leaders to allege anything against the government, Banerjee’s claim that 92% villages do not have banks is a bit unexpected as reports suggest that almost every household in the country has a bank account.

Rahul and Mamata are clearly fighting against a mammoth and they can win, not before they correct their politics. For most of the people today can check facts for themselves.