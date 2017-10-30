Rahul Gandhi Live: Congress VP to meet Ex PM Manmohan Singh to discuss strategy on key issues

Congress General secretaries are scheduled to meet Gandhi on Monday morning.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet Ex PM Manmohan Singh at 12 noon over the GST issue in the national capital. Also, Congress General secretaries are scheduled to meet Gandhi on Monday morning. The meet is scheduled to take place at the party’s headquarters in Dehli, as per ANI report. The reason for the meeting is still not clear. The Congress VP in past has criticised GST and demonetisation moves of NDA government. Days after terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the “Gabbar Singh Tax”, the Congress vice-president on October 16 said that rising inequality in India is a Modi-made disaster.

Here are the updates:

