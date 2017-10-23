Rahul Gandhi laughs at PM Narendra Modi over reason for ban of Rs 500-1000 notes; watch video

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Source: Congress/Twitter)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who is currently on his Gujarat tour, while addressing a rally on Monday afternoon, mocked PM Narendra Modi by saying that Prime Minister discontinued Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes simply because he didn’t like them. The senior Congress leader followed his statement with raucous laughter. “8 November ko pichle saal Modiji TV pe aye, kehte hai, ‘bhaiyon aur beheno ye jo 500 rupay ka note hai, 1000 rupay ka note hain, main apka Pradhan Mantri hun ye mujhe achha nahi lage main 12 baje ise band karne wala hoon, hahahaha,” Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying in a video posted by ANI.

Apart from this, Gandhi also took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi by saying that GST has affected small traders in India adversely and can be called ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ instead of Goods and Services Tax. Gandhi who is on a three-day Gujarat visit addressed the Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan rally in Gandhinagar. His visit to the state comes just one day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the state. The Congress VP also slammed the BJP Government by saying that there is an unrest across the state and every section of society is part of a movement. Here is the video of Rahul Gandhi’s speech:

Meanwhile reacting to the claims of Patidar leader Narendra Patel that he was offered Rs 1 crore to join the BJP, Gandhi said that Gujarat is priceless and can never be bought. “Gujarat is priceless. It has never been bought. It can never be bought. It will never be bought,” Gandhi said on Twitter. The activist of the Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) made his claim at a press conference last evening, hours after he announced that he was joining the BJP. “All these allegations are false. It was a drama (enacted) by Narendra Patel at the behest of Congress,” Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.