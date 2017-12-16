Rahul Gandhi is the leader India needs, will be next PM, says former L K Advani aid Sudheendra Kulkarni

He hailed Rahul Gandhi as a leader with “truly Gandhian philosophy of politics”.(IE)

Sudheendra Kulkarni, former aid of BJP leader L K Advani, today showered praise on newly- elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he is the leader India needs and that he will be the next prime minister. Congratulating Gandhi after he took over as the president of the Congress party, Kulkarni tweeted, “Today I’m even more convinced Congress President Rahul Gandhi will, and should, become India’s next PM. A new leader is born. A leader India needs,” Kulkarni tweeted.

He hailed Rahul Gandhi as a leader with “truly Gandhian philosophy of politics”. “A leader with a new – truly Gandhian – philosophy of politics. Politics of idealism, of love, of service, of inclusion, of dialogue,” he tweeted. He also praised former Congress president and Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi, calling her a woman of courage.

“A Woman of Courage. One who overcame impossible odds to lead the #Congress for 19 long years. Her speech today touched millions of hearts,” Kulkarni wrote about her.

He also saluted Indian people and the greatness of Indian culture and democracy for accepting Sonia Gandhi as their won.