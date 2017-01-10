Rahul Gandhi is politically dead: Hopeless voice of a hollow opposition

All the promises of earthquakes and revelations about a corrupt Modi were seen biting the dust when Gandhi left the country on a holiday on the new year’s eve. (PTI)

It must be difficult being Rahul Gandhi. That surname alone outweighs everything the ‘young’ politician has ever achieved. Or maybe the man got lost somewhere in the decade-long mad scramble for power during the Manmohan Singh-led coalition government. Maybe he was never the leader we were promised. The fact of the matter is that the nation has moved on from Rahul Gandhi as a credible leader. And a population of 1.2 billion people doing that despite the lack of another viable option only goes on to speak volumes about the lacklustre performance of the Congress Vice President. Earlier today, the Congress VP made it back from his hiatus. And the nation remained as unbroken (arguably) as it was before he had left for his little holiday after he had warned about the wrath the awaited the country at the hands of the Prime Minister and his buddies. Now, it is non-debatable whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clever scheme of demonetisation actually helped curb down the flow of black money with 93% of the old notes already back into the system.

But that is a topic for another time. Let’s circle back to Mr Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, along with sister Priyanka, took on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2003- 04 and at the base of a strong campaign with Sonia Gandhi, formed a Congress government that would go on to rule the country for the first time since 1996. And while Rahul was widely expected to take the post in the Union cabinet and fill the large yet controversial family shoes, for unknown reasons the young leader remained satisfied with just representing Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi, the original heiress to the Gandhi regime too faded out of the picture. Former Finance Minister Manmohan Singh was chosen to lead the country following BJP’s protest of not accepting Sonia as the leader, mostly due to her Italian ancestry.

And what was seen next could be termed as mostly as very ordinary term in Indian politics, with the BJP becoming toothless without Vajpayee at the helm. Congress, with the strong support from the ‘third front’ created a government for the next 5 years. Barely strong tough. And yet again, when Rahul Gandhi looked content with winning in Amethi. Maybe, he did not think the BJP would rise to power under the new leader. And therein lied his mistake. And therein lie dead his political aspirations. BJP swept the 2014 general elections and Congress was reduced to a minor thorn that the Narendra Modi government liked picking out from time to time.

Also watch:

And as the Modi government grew in power with the right wing brigade raising a different genre of politics to capture the attention of the masses. A government was built on strong and often ideal promises that easily outclasses and outmass Congress’ mild and elitist brand of politics. Rahul Gandhi could not should his lungs out, Modi could. Rahul Gandhi could not make promises owing to the disastrous second term (20100-2014), Modi could. Congress was all but defeated. Rahul Gandhi was in his 40s and yet advertised as the young leader. The media had tried, and judged him the failed progeny from a family of great men and women. What was once a promising candidate for the post of Prime Minister had become the face of Chhota Bheem memes and was nicknamed Pappu.

And when PM Modi finally gave away a loophole with the controversial demonetisation drive, Rahul Gandhi’s mouth wrote cheques his body could not cash. All the promises of earthquakes and revelations about a corrupt Modi were seen biting the dust when Gandhi left the country on a holiday on the new year’s eve. And what might have been a hard kick to the Modi establishment, came down as the final nail in the coffin of the boy wonder who failed to grow up.