Rahul Gandhi is obsessed while Mamata Banerjee is biased on demonetisation: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday has said that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s demonetisation drive is ridiculous and added that the former is obsessed with demonetisation.

“Rahul Gandhi is obsessed with demonetisation scheme may be his party is deeply hurt with this move. Seeking reply from Prime minister is ridiculous because in every public meeting, Prime Minister is addressing, he is raising the issue and giving clarification to the people of India. It is more important to speak to the people than to these discontented elements,” BJP leader S Prakash told ANI.

He further said that more than Rs. 5 lakhs crores scandals were exposed by the CIG and other independent authorities during the Congress regime, but Rahul did not speak a word on any of scams adding, “Now when, there is no scam and only demonetisation is taking place, commenting on the same issue repeatedly will not convince the people.”

Congress vice-president, earlier in the day, escalated his attack on Prime Minister Modi, saying the goal of his ambitious demonetisation drive has completely failed as people are continuing to suffer.

Addressing the media after an anti-demonetisation meeting which was attended by all the opposition parties except the Left, Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Gandhi said, “Demonetisation has done absolutely nothing against corruption. What it has done instead is to leave people without any money.”

Prakash also took dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also went all guns blazing at the Prime Minister over his decision to scrap Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes and said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief’s demand is irrelevant and her crusade against demonetisation is highly biased.

“I think she should more focus on Saradha chit fund scam’s accused as her own MP is still in jail, may be, she has forgotten or dumped him. Let her stable it first and then look at national aspirations,” Prakash said.

“Unfortunately, Mamata Banerjee’s mind is totally clouded with biased opinion over demonetisation. I hope after December 31 she will realise her mistake and the benefit of demonetisation will certainly be known to the people of India in coming days,” he added.