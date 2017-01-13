Rahul Gandhi invokes Shivji, Buddha, Gurunanak in ‘hand’s’ favour, BJP drags Congress to EC

BJP delegation had alleged Rahul Gandhi of making religious comments by co-relating the symbol of Congress with Shivji, Buddha, Gurunanak, Mahavir. (PTI)

Following Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s claims, on Wednesday, stating that he found the party’s symbol (hand or palm) in the images of Gods, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh delegation has, today, submitted complaint to the Election Commission, against the Congress leader for violating provisions of the representation of People Act, MCC. Citing that the Supreme Court’s order outlaws seeking votes in the name of religion or caste, the BJP delegation had alleged Rahul Gandhi of making religious comments by co-relating the symbol of Congress with Shivji, Buddha, Gurunanak, Mahavir.

A BJP delegation led by former MLC Shayam Nandan Singh, met the Chief Electoral officer(CEO) of the state, T Venktesh, and requested him to take action against the Congress vice president and his party. The delegation which also handed over a video footage of Rahul Gandh’s speech, alleged that the comments were against the recent Supreme Court’s order.

Also Watch:



“Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour is not only violative of the apex court’s orders but also against section 123 (3) of Representation of the People’s Act 1951,” they said.

The delegation also demanded disqualification the Congress. On Wednesday, Rahul had stated at a party function that he found his party’s symbol (hand or palm) in the images of gods.

(With inputs from agencies)