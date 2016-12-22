Rahul Gandhi invokes Mirza Ghalib to hit back at Narendra Modi

The war of words between Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a literary turn now. (Reuters Image)

The war of words between Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a literary turn now. Responding to PM Modi’s “packet” jibe against him, Rahul shot back in style with some eloquent shayari of his own when he made a reference to one of eminent poet Mirza Ghalib’s most famous ghazals ‘Har ek bat pe kahte ho tum ke tu kya hai’. Speaking at a rally in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said, “Main Ghalib ke shabdon mein kehta hoon ‘Har ek baat pe kehte ho ke tu kya hai, tumhi kaho ke yeh Andaaz-e-Guftagu kya hai”. Speaking at an event in Varanasi today, PM Modi had mocked Rahul, saying, “There is a young leader, who is learning how to give a speech now. Since the time he has started speaking, there have been no bounds to my happiness.” “Had he not spoken, there would have been an earthquake and the country would not have managed to emerge out of the after-effects of the earthquake for 10 years,” he added. Referring to Rahul, the PM also said that he “didn’t know what was in this “packet” in 2009. Now we are getting to know.”However, Rahul, swifty responded by asking the PM to share what was in the “packet” he allegedly received from Sahara group in 2012-13. “Modi ji first say what were in these 10 packets,” Rahul tweeted while sharing two pages of documents allegedly seized by Income Tax department during a raid on November 22, 2014.

While addressing a rally in Mehsana, Gujarat on Wednesday, Rahul finally opened up and alleged that PM had received bribe worth Rs 40 crore from Sahara group over a period of six months. The Congress leader said the Income Tax department raided Sahara on November 22, 2014 and found documents showing the company had bribed the PM nine times over a span of six months.

Watch this video

“As per record with IT, Rs 2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 October 2013, Rs 5 cr on November 12, 2013, Rs 2.5 cr on November 27, 2013, Rs 5 cr on November 29, 2013, Rs 5 cr given to PM Modi on December 6, 2013, Rs 5 cr on December 2013, Rs 5 cr on January 13, 2014, Rs 5 cr on January 28, 2014, Rs 5 cr on February 22, 2014,” Rahul said.