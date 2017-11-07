Rahul Gandhi invokes Gita to flay PM Modi over unemployment, says Himachal beats Gujarat in job creation

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: AP)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonestisation, unemployment and GST as well as for his silence on various issues. According to Indian Express, Gandhi invoked the Bhagvad Gita as he talked about PM Modi and his silence over issues including the allegations against BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah. Rahul was addressing a gathering in Sirmaur’s Paonta Sahib when he cited Gita’s learnings about the need to work without worrying about the fruits of labour, and accused Modi of interpreting it differently. He was quoted saying, “Gita mein likha hai kaam karo aur phal key bare main mat socho. Hamare Pradhan Mantri phal khajate hai aur kaam key barein main nahe sonchte hai.”

While talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governed states, Gandhi who has been touring election-bound Gujarat earlier said that Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh is doing better than BJP-ruled Gujarat. He said, “I will use national figures of Narendra Modi’s government. These are not my statistics…. In Himachal, there were more than 60,000 government jobs in the last five years and in Gujarat there were less than 10,000. Please don’t forget how much bigger Gujarat is… Unemployment dole in Himachal is Rs 1,000 and zero in Gujarat.”

Gandhi then went on to talk about the comparison between Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat and said, “About the swachhata that Narendra Modi talks about… Himachal ranks number one in swachhata.” While talking about Gujarat, Gandhi as quoted in the report said, “For NREGA we gave Rs 35,000 crore… Narendra Modi ji gave an identical amount to Tata Nano company …have you seen Nano car on the road? It is Narendra Modi’s model: give more and more to rich people.”

The Congress VP then talked about the various scams in the state and said, “Narendra Modi doesn’t speak a word about Vyapam. Lalit Modi ji gives the BJP chief minister’s son crores and then flees to London; Narendra Modi doesn’t speak a word. The world knows about the corruption record of Badal ji; Modi doesn’t say anything about it.” He added, “In Bengal, those involved in the Saradha scam are taken into the BJP. (B S) Yeddyurappa is taken into the party and Modi doesn’t say a word.”