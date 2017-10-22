Rahul Gandhi in taunt war against BJP, attacks Vasundhara Raje; this is what he reminds her of

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over a controversial ordinance. (IE)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over a controversial ordinance. The Vasundhara Raje government on Friday had passed an ordinance which seeks to protect both serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in Rajasthan from being investigated for on-duty action without its prior sanction. Not willing to let the opportunity go by without throwing a barb, Gandhi took a dig at Raje and pointed out that the year is “2017 and not 1817”. Gandhi took to Twitter posted this message, “Madam Chief Minister, with all humility we are in the 21’st century. It’s 2017, not 1817.”

The report said the ordinance prohibited an investigation without prior sanction against “a Judge or a Magistrate or a public servant”. The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, that was promulgated on September 7, also restricted the media and seeks to bar it from reporting on accusations till the sanction to proceed with the probe is obtained. “No magistrate shall order an investigation nor will any investigation be conducted against a person, who is or was a judge or a magistrate or a public servant,” reads the ordinance which provides 180 days immunity to the officers, reported PTI.

The ordinance amends the Criminal Code of Procedure, 1973 and also seeks curb on publishing and printing or publicising in any case the name, address, photograph, family details of the public servants. Violating the clause would call for two years imprisonment.

However, the state government in a release last night said that there was no provision in the ordinance to protect corrupt officials.