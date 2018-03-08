  3. Rahul Gandhi in Singapore: Congress President discusses jobs, economy with Indian-origin CEOs

Rahul Gandhi in Singapore: Congress President discusses jobs, economy with Indian-origin CEOs

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2018 10:21 AM
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Indian-origin CEOs of various companies in Singapore and discussed issues such as jobs, investments, and the prevalent economic condition in India. “We are seeing the biggest migration of rural people in India. We have challenges. Broadly our view is we want a peaceful transition that carries everybody together,” Congress twitter handle quoted Gandhi as saying. The Congress President will also address Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, the National University of Singapore, another tweet said. Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Singapore and Malaysia from March 8 to 10.

