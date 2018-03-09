Rahul Gandhi in Singapore: Author threatens to sue Congress over Twitter video; watch what happened

Notably, Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the city-state

Rahul Gandhi in Singapore: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been challenged by an author over a video posted on the official twitter account of the party. The author, named Prasenjit K Basu, has asked the Congress to withdraw the video tweet, failing which he would sue the party in Singapore. The video relates to an interaction between Gandhi and Basu at a university in Singapore where the Congress president is on a two-day visit.

During the interaction programme, Basu, the author of ‘Asia Reborn’, had questioned Gandhi on the contribution of the Congress in the growth of India’s per capita income. Basu asked Gandhi of the reasons behind the slow growth in India’s per capita income in comparison with the global average when the Gandhi “family” was in power. Basu also noted that India’s per capita income has grown substantially faster than the world average since Gandhi’s “family” relinquished power at the Centre.

Subsequently, Congress posted the video on Twitter with a caption, sayng, “With political discourse hitting new lows every day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi shows how to gracefully handle detractors and call their bluff.” Irked by this reaction of the Congress, Basu has now threatened to drag the Congress to court in Singapore. He took to Twitter and said, “This is a classic fake-news video. You are using my image to falsely advertise your politician, showing a sequence of events that did not occur. Withdraw this false video, or prepare for prosecution in Singapore’s courts!”

WATCH- The video posted by Congress on its Twitter handle

With political discourse hitting new lows everyday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi shows how to gracefully handle detractors and call their bluff. #RGinSingapore #IndiaAt70 pic.twitter.com/OnTJz0kzUx — Congress (@INCIndia) March 8, 2018

In another tweet, Basu posted a video with a caption: “Here’s the full video of my succinct question to RaGa, and his repeated failure to answer”.

Take a look at Prasenjit K Basu’s response

Here’s the full video of my succinct question to RaGa, and his repeated failure to answer: http://t.co/DVLLUzLbrH — Prasenjit K. Basu (@PrasenjitKBasu) March 8, 2018

The video posted by Congress shows Basu putting his question to Rahul Gandhi. The clip then moves on to a man from the audience heaping praise on the Congress, saying he was a great admirer Jawaharlal Nehru and asserted that India’s position today is because of the contribution made by the Congress. Gandhi replied saying that the conversation was the classic example of polarisation and emphasised that India was successful because of its people. Gandhi had even invited Basu for a hug.

Meanwhile, Congress has rejected Basu’s allegations. Party leader Milind Deora told News18 that two questions were asked by two persons and Rahul Gandhi had answered both the questions. Notably, Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the city-state and will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday. He will then travel to Malaysia where he will meet Prime Minister Najib Razak and members of the Indian community.