Rahul Gandhi in Shimla: Excuses unacceptable, Congress lost Himachal due to arrogance

On Friday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi made his first appearance in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh after Congress Party was defeated in the state’s Assembly elections recently. He was in the state for a review meeting of party’s defeat in the assembly polls. And without being reasonable, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the ‘people in power’ for not doing their part in the assembly elections and listed out the factors that led to the fall of the party in the state.

In the meeting, the former Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh along with some cabinet ministers and PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu were present at the meeting. Rahul Gandhi said, “Arrogance of people in power, and their disconnection with the masses led to the party’s defeat.”

Rahul Gandhi was not impressed with the excuses given by some leaders on the shortcoming of the party’s campaign in the state. Gandhi also admitted that the party had rebels who were contesting against the official candidates which led to the defeat. Rahul Gandhi made a direct reference to Virbhadra Singh, the former Chief Minister of the state and said that he failed to look into shortcomings of the campaign. Virbhadra Singh was given the responsibility as party’s Chief Ministerial face. He also said that Congress campaign in Gujarat was best managed and that was not the case in Himachal Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi during the meeting said, “The excuses like lack of resources are totally unacceptable. Congress Party was very much in the power in the Himachal Pradesh. It had to manage its resources for the poll not looking up to the party. The Congress high command can only fund the states where the part is not in power.”

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) general secretary Harbhajan Singh Bhajji lashed out a direct attack against the former Chief Minister. Singh alleged that Independent candidate against him was vice-Chairman of HPTDC. He also said that he was drawing support from Virbhadra Singh. MLA Lakhwinder Rana from Nalagarh also named a Virbhadra Singh loyalist fighting as a rebel against him.