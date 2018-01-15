Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli: Congress president slams Yogi Adityanath government, says it failed on promise of employment

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath, Rahul said that both of them give big speeches but fail on delivery.

Rahul Gandhi, on a visit to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Rae Bareli for the first time since becoming the party president, slammed the state government on Monday, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath government did not start any project in the Uttar Pradesh city since its came to power.”Which project did the state government start in Rae Bareli?” he asked while addressing a public rally during. The Congress president also came down heavily on the state government over the “poor” condition of farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath, Rahul said that both of them give big speeches but fail on delivery. They promised to give employment to two crore people in the state. “Is there even one person who has been given employment by the government?” he asked, while charging the the ruling BJP in the state of continuously telling lies. “It is Congress workers’ duty to expose the false things being said by it (BJP)”.

Continuing with the unemployment issue, the Congress president said that while China gives employment to 50,000 people almost every day as compared to about 450 people in India. Earlier in the day, as the Congress president arrived in Rae Bareli, Yogi Adityanath advised him to focus on development politics rather than “negative politics”.

“The Congress president should give up doing negative politics,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI. When asked how he viewed Rahul Gandhi’s first vist in the state since becoming party president, he said: “See the plight of his Lok Sabha constituency – Amethi – nursed by four generations of Nehru-Gandhi family.”

The chief minister also hit out at his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav, suggesting that he ask his supporters to behave. “SP workers killed innocent villagers in Azamgarh with spurious liquor and were also caught in Hardoi for making spurious liquor. They tried to disturb the environment in Lucknow which is not good,” he charged, as per PTI.

From Rae Bareli, he will visit to Amethi.