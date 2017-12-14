Rahul Gandhi in Kerala: PM Narendra Modi facing crisis of credibility

Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in Trivandrum took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by questioning his credibility to keep promises riding on which he came to power three years back. (Twitter)

Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in Trivandrum took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by questioning his credibility to keep promises riding on which he came to power three years back. Rahul during his speech said, “Three years ago the Prime Minister came to power on a lot of hope. A lot of people in country believed in Mr. Narendra Modi, they believed in his words. And today, three years after, Mr. Modi is facing a crisis of credibility”. Currently, Rahul is in Kerala visiting the Cyclone Ockhi-hit fishing villages where 14 fishermen lost their lives during the cyclone. Launching a tirade against Modi, Rahul said that the BJP’s ‘complete bankruptcy’ was exposed during the Gujarat polls campaign. Rahul said that BJP leaped from one issue to another.

According to a report filed by PTI, Rahul said, “first they (BJP) talked about Narmada, followed by OBCs and then they moved to ‘vikas’ and eventually we saw a spectacle.” Rahul said that during the last days of the election campaign all the audience could witness was Prime Minister’s narcissism and insult to the ex-prime minister of India, Manmohan Singh. Citing the health care system under ruins in Gujarat and the plight of farmers, labourers and fishermen not heard by the government, Rahul said that the Prime Minister had promised to deliver a lot but failed to do so. Rahul claimed that the voice of BJP was “hollow” and the foundation “extremely weak” and assured that Congress will emerge victorious in the Gujarat polls.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier on Thursday while visiting the coastal village of Vizhinjam, Kerala offered his condolences to the fishermen and spoke on the need to build a better warning system for fishermen going out to the seas. Rahul said that he would “strongly” raise the issue of setting up a ministry for fishermen with the Parliament and assured the ailing fishermen that his party would pressurise the state government to provide adequate compensation the affected families. Rahul said that while farmers have a ministry to share their grievances, it was time the fishermen community also had a setup which they could approach their problems. Rahul said that this was a necessity as the community faced all kinds of difficulties. The demand for separate ministry was raised by the state’s Latin-Catholic Church to which most of the fishermen belong to.

Rahul wanted the state and the Centre to learn from their mistakes from the tragedy and put a better warning system for the sea-braving fishermen. He also interacted with affected women assuring them assistance from the party in whichever way they can.