Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Live Updates: Congress VP arrives in Ahmedabad

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Live Updates: The Congress Vice President is visiting Gujarat today. His visit comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day-long visit to the poll-bound state yesterday. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Live Updates: The Congress Vice President is visiting Gujarat today. His visit comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day-long visit to the poll-bound state yesterday. Gandhi has arrived Ahmedabad this afternoon. The Congress vice president will take part in OBC ‘Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan’. Meanwhile, Gandhi took a jibe at BJP, saying Gujarat is priceless and can never be bought. The Congress vice president said this, a day after Patidar leader Narendra Patel claimed in Ahmedabad that he was offered Rs 1 crore to join the BJP. Congress today said Election Commission should soon announce election dates for Gujarat and bring model code of conduct into effect. PM Modi yesterday launched a scathing attack on Congress. While the EC has not announced any poll dates so far, the Chief Election Commissioner had said that election will be held in December.

Track Live Updates of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gujarat here

2:00 pm: Gujarat is priceless and can never be bought, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said today, a day after Patidar leader Narendra Patel claimed in Ahmedabad that he was offered Rs 1 crore to join the BJP.

1:55 PM: The activist of the Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) made his claim at a press conference last evening, hours after he announced that he was joining the BJP.

1:50 PM: “Gujarat is priceless. It has never been been bought. It can never be bought. It will never be bought,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

1:47 PM: The BJP has rubbished Narendra Patel’s charges and said it was a “drama” staged at the behest of the Congress.

1:44 PM: “All these allegations are false. It was a drama (enacted) by Narendra Patel at the behest of Congress,” Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.

1:41 pm: Visuals of preparation from Ahmedabad where Congress VP Rahul Gandhi will take part in OBC ‘Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan’ today

1:37 PM: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, to take part in OBC ‘Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan’.

1:34 PM: Election Commission should soon announce election dates for Gujarat and bring model code of conduct into effect, says Manish Tewari.