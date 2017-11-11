Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Live Updates: Congress vice president visits Akshardham Temple

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Live Updates: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visits Akshardham Temple in Gnadhinagar. (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Live Updates: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday began his three-day campaign tour of north Gujarat. In his three-day road trip, Rahul Gandhi will cover six districts of North Gujarat. He will hold meetings with women, villagers and different communities during the tour. He will also visit the famous, ARahul Gandhi, in Banaskantha district. In the recent past, Gandhi had conducted such campaign tours in Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat. On Friday, keeping up his attack on the government over the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had said his party will not allow the imposition of the “Gabbar Singh Tax” and asked the Centre to do some course correction shedding arrogance.

Here are all the LIVE updates of Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day Gujarat visit:-

10:39 am: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visits Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar