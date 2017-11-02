Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: Congress VP takes on PM, says I have only truth on my side, Modi ji has police, army

Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi, after returning to Gujarat from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, where he had gone to offer condolences after the NTPC boiler explosion tragedy killed as many as 30 workers, took on PM Narendra Modi in a late evening speech and said that he has only truth on his side. He added that untruths can never lead to victory, that only truth can bring a triumph. (Mere pass sirf sachai hai aur kuch nahi hai. Jhooth kabhi nahi jeet sakta hai sirf sach hi jeetta hai.) He was speaking in Nana Pondha. The Congress VP then added that PM Modi has the police, army and a number of state governments on his side, but the Congress had just truth to bank on. (Modi ji ke pass police&army hai, Gujarat, Delhi, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, aur Goa ki sarkar hai. Humare pass sachchai hai.)

The Congress VP has been targetting PM Narendra for quite some time. Earlier on October 30, while addressing media ahead of the first demonetisation anniversary, Rahul Gandhi termed November 8 a ‘sad day’ for India. Gandhi added that PM Narendra Modi’s decision to celebrate the day shows that he has not understood pain and feelings of people.

“PM saying that Nov 8 will be celebrated, conveys the message that he has not understood pain and feelings of people,” Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI. “PM has hit country’s economy with two torpedoes of demonetisation and GST which have destroyed it,” Gandhi added. “The prime minister is not able to understand the feeling of the people and the hurt and sadness these two decisions have caused,” he told reporters. Wondering why the government was “celebrating” the first anniversary of note ban on November 8, Gandhi said, “I don’t know what is there to celebrate”.