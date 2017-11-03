Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: Congress VP says will make changes in GST when party comes to power at Centre

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in poll-bound Gujarat’s Surat city on Friday. (ANI)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in poll-bound Gujarat’s Surat city on Friday. During the rally, Rahul Gandhi talked about the implementation of GST and how Congress will change the structure to benefit the people. He said,”If you ask us to make changes in GST or its structure, I assure you that the day we come to power in country we will change it. Then we will bring in a GST that will benefit you. We will work hearing what you have to say, will listen to you,” according to ANI report. Notably, it is a crucial city where Congress would like to make an impact as Surat is home to a sizeable population of traders and after GST was implemented many small-scale businessmen were left disgruntled.

There have been repetitive attacks on GST by Gandhi. Earlier on October 23, the Congress VP had given GST a new expansion. During another rally in Gujarat, Gandhi said that the Goods and Services Tax has affected small traders in the country and termed the tax reform as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. Gandhi added that GST is hurting the people of this country, and advised that the government has to make it simpler. He also said that Congress’ suggestions on GST were ignored, even though it was their brainchild. Slamming the BJP government at the rally, Gandhi said that there has been unrest across the state due to it. Citing BJP’s long reign in Gujarat, he said that in the last 22-years, the government was focussed on a few industrialists, instead of the people.