Rahul Gandhi in Chikmanglur: China building helipads at borders but PM Modi is silent

Rahul Gandhi in Chikmanglur: “China is building helipads and airports at our borders in Doklam but PM Modi is silent,” Gandhi said.

Karnataka election 2018: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said PM Narendra Modi is silent on rising threat at the borders. “China is building helipads and airports at our borders in Doklam but PM Modi is silent,” Gandhi said. Targetting BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yedyurappa, Gandhi said PM Modi speaks against corruption but shares stage with people who have been in jail on corruption charges.

“PM Modi comes here and talks against corruption but on the stage with him are sitting leaders who have been in jail on corruption charges including the BJP CM candidate,” Gandhi said in Chikmagalur.

Speaking about former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s election to Lok Sabha from Chikmagalur in 1978, Gandhi said, “You people supported my grandmother when she needed it the most, I can never forget this.”

“Whenever you need me, I will always be available,” he added.

Gandhi also targetted Modi over the issue of religion. He said that children understand religion better than the prime minister. Sharing his experience at Sringeri mutt, Gandhi said, “A 14 year old told me religion means truth, ‘Satyamev Jayate’,others also said the same thing. Strange that children know religion better than our PM, who just lies.”

The Congress chief also targeted Modi over PNB fraud case and Rafale Deal. “PM doesn’t see corruption in Nirav Modi running away after looting crores. PM doesn’t tell you the price of the Rafale plane & why he gave the deal to his industrialist friend” Gandhi said.

Gandhi is on his campaign tour in poll-bound Karnataka. On Tuesday, Gandhi had accused BJP of spreading violence, forming governments using money and dividing the country for the sake of power. “In Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal they brought the governments using the money. You have seen it all,” Gandhi had said