Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru: Congress VP to inaugurate Indira Canteen, attend public meeting

Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate Indira Canteen in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He will also attend a public meeting in the Karnataka capital. Looking forward to attend the inaugural function of Indira Canteen and public meeting in Bengaluru today, Gandhi tweeted this morning. This is Rahul’s second visit to the southern state following a rally on August 12 in Raichur, according to reports. The assembly elections in the state will be held next year. Notably, BJP president Amit Shah had visited the state for three days last week.

With an aim to reach out to the poor section of the society, Congress government had in the budget made proposal of setting up subsidised food canteens. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a reference about the canteens, calling it “Namma Canteens” as mentioned in the budget speech. However, Congress legislature party demanded that these canteens should be named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Take a look at Rahul Gandhi’s tweet

Looking forward to attend the inaugural function of Indira Canteen and public meeting in Bengaluru today — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 16, 2017

Taking the cue from the popular “Amma canteens” in Tamil Nadu, introduced by former Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa, Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio, had said while presenting the budget that he proposed to launch the canteens in Bengaluru, where breakfast would be provided at Rs five and lunch and dinner at Rs 10. Siddaramaih had said along with poor, the canteens were aimed at catering to Bengaluru’s floating population of about 15 to 20 lakh people, as also to those who come to the city in search of jobs and as tourists, according to PTI report.