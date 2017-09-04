Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad says demonetisation, GST hurt economy; see what he said

Many people in the media wish to write against Modi, but they are afraid because of the dictatorship. (Office of Rahul Gandhi)

Just months before assembly elections in Gujarat, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government while addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad. Rahul Gandhi while addressing party workers at the Sabarmati river front attacked the government over demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Congress Vice President said that these two acts of the government have had an ill effect on Indian economy. Gandhi said ”Small businesses have been adversely affected by the GST and the government should do away with a 28 percent tax rate”. While speaking on demonetisation, the Congress leader said that small traders have suffered because of the note ban. He went on to add that the GDP growth rate of the country was adversely affected by demonetisation, as per ABP news.

Rahul Gandhi is in Ahmedabad just days after expelled Congres leader Raghavji Patel joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Patel had been expelled from the party after he voted against Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha elections. Patel is considered an influential Patidar leader and a former MLA from Jamnagar (Rural). Patel has been a five time MLA. The former MLA was welcomed into the fold of the BJP, by Chief Minister Rupani and by the party’s state unit chief Jitu Vaghani. As many as five of eight Congress leaders who were expelled from the party for not voting for Ahmed Patel have joined the BJP. Raghavji’s son Jayendra and many Congress members of Jamnagar and taluka panchayat have also joined BJP, according to an Indian Express report.

Rahul Gandhi quotes:

‘If anyone has tried to hurt the party from within, then that person will be ousted from the government’

‘Many people in the media wish to write against Modi, but they are afraid because of the dictatorship’

‘We told the government that there should be fewer slabs in the GST, and the rate should be capped at 18%’

‘We will give tickets to our workers who are fighting the BJP and RSS’