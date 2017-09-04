  3. Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad says demonetisation, GST hurt economy; see what he said

Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad says demonetisation, GST hurt economy; see what he said

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government while addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2017 3:28 PM
Rahul Gandhi, Ahmedabad, demonetisation, GST, Gujarat, Congress, Goods and Services Tax, Bharatiya Janata Party Many people in the media wish to write against Modi, but they are afraid because of the dictatorship. (Office of Rahul Gandhi)
Just months before assembly elections in Gujarat, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government while addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad. Rahul Gandhi while addressing party workers at the Sabarmati river front attacked the government over demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Congress Vice President said that these two acts of the government have had an ill effect on Indian economy. Gandhi said ”Small businesses have been adversely affected by the GST and the government should do away with a 28 percent tax rate”. While speaking on demonetisation, the Congress leader said that small traders have suffered because of the note ban. He went on to add that the GDP growth rate of the country was adversely affected by demonetisation, as per ABP news.

Rahul Gandhi is in Ahmedabad just days after expelled Congres leader Raghavji Patel joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Patel had been expelled from the party after he voted against Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha elections. Patel is considered an influential Patidar leader and a former MLA from Jamnagar (Rural). Patel has been a five time MLA. The former MLA was welcomed into the fold of the BJP, by Chief Minister Rupani and by the party’s state unit chief Jitu Vaghani. As many as five of eight Congress leaders who were expelled from the party for not voting for Ahmed Patel have joined the BJP. Raghavji’s son Jayendra and many Congress members of Jamnagar and taluka panchayat have also joined BJP, according to an Indian Express report.

Rahul Gandhi quotes:

‘If anyone has tried to hurt the party from within, then that person will be ousted from the government’
‘Many people in the media wish to write against Modi, but they are afraid because of the dictatorship’
‘We told the government that there should be fewer slabs in the GST, and the rate should be capped at 18%’
‘We will give tickets to our workers who are fighting the BJP and RSS’

  1. R
    RM
    Sep 4, 2017 at 7:46 pm
    Demonetisation have effected largely political parties who faced cash crunch during 2017 assembly elections also it effected cash economy to some extent as some of traders are doing businesses in cash and they are investing their money in property and businesses and gold and hardly going to banks so what I feel all parties should come together and work together to fight against corruption to have a prosperous India and also think of reducing expenditure in election process which is only possible when they sit together in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and work out strategies to run government take more effective decisions and policies in future. With best wishes
    Reply
  2. S
    Simi Malhotra
    Sep 4, 2017 at 5:17 pm
    Yes fully agree with Rahul ji ppl are afraid of Modi ji but that is not the way it should be it's the common man and business houses which are suffering and fighting PM needs to know this If noticed past 5 months "ahankaar" in his speech and body language It's a country that one is running not his own firm
    Reply
  3. N
    Nara
    Sep 4, 2017 at 3:59 pm
    Ousted from which government Rahulji?
    Reply
  4. J
    Jay John
    Sep 4, 2017 at 3:50 pm
    Good prospect for a kindergarten course..
    Reply

