Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Narendra Modi on Rafale deal, says changes done to help businessman

Reliance is a critical aspect of ‘Make in India’, says Rahul Gandhi taking to Twitter.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi yesterday accused PM Narendra Modi of altering the Rafale fighter plane deal in order to help a businessman. His accusation came days after his party accused the government of brewing up scam in the procurement of the 36 fighter jets from France, Indian Express said.

Speaking to media persons, after attending a meeting of the All India Unorganised Workers’ Congress at the party headquarters, Rahul said as per the paper, “Tell me one thing. You ask me so many questions and I answer them frankly. Why don’t you ask Modiji about the Rafale deal? And why don’t you ask questions about Amit Shah’s son… as to what is happening…. I will happily answer whatever questions you ask me… but the Prime Minister who changed the entire Rafale deal to help a businessman… why don’t you ask him about that… I want to ask you that.”

Taking to Twitter, he raised raise questions on deal, tweeting, “Can you explain “Reliance” on someone with nil experience in aerospace for Rafale deal?” “Self “Reliance” is obviously a critical aspect of ‘Make in India’.”

Earlier this week, the main Opposition party had alleged that the 36 Rafale aircraft are being bought at an “inflated price”. It also claimed the Narendra Modi Government had gone ahead with the deal without the transfer of technology. Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had earlier also accused the Prime Minister of promoting interests of Reliance Defence Limited.

“Why was this done by the Prime Minister bypassing the interests of a reputed public sector undertaking like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited? Why has the joint venture for the biggest-ever Indian defence deal between Dassault Aviation and Reliance Defence Limited not gone through the proper procedure of approval by the Union Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Security and Foreign Investment Promotion Board?” he was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Issuing a statement on charges, Reliance Defence Limited had said, “the Joint Venture between Reliance Aerostructure Ltd and Dassault Aviation is a bilateral agreement between two private companies. Dassault Aviation selected Reliance Aerostructure Ltd as its joint venture partner. The Indian Government has no role to play in this.”

Referring to allegations that proper procedure was not doned, it had said, “the government policy issued on 24 June 2016 allows for 49 % FDI in the Defence Sector under the automatic route, without any prior approval. No approvals from the Union Cabinet or CCS were required for the formation of the aforesaid Joint Venture company under the automatic route.”