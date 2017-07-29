Rahul Gandhi hits out at NDA government, says there is crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, anger in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Reuters)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Narendra Modi led-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. While talking about the crises that has been going on in the valley, Gandhi, according to ANI, said, “Till 2014 terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was over. 45-50 flights would land in Srinagar daily. Tourists would flock the region.” He further attacked the central government and said, “After NDA came to power at Centre, strife started in several states,” according to PTI. The Congress VP then went on to list the other crises that have been going around across the nation and said, “Today there is a crisis in J&K, anger in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim and other northeast states. During UPA all was peaceful.” This statement by Gandhi came few day later after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the two-year-old mahagathbandhan with RJD and INC.

On July 26, Nitish Kumar broke alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar and resigned from the post of Chief Minister. A day later, he joined hands with his old ally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and took oath as the Bihar CM for the 6th time. While reacting Nitish Kumar’s move of pulling out of the Grand Alliance, the Congress VP said that he knew about the Bihar CM’s plan about three to four months ago. According to an Indian Express report Rahul Gandhi said, “He (Nitish) had joined hands with us in the anti-communal fight, but for his personal politics he has now joined hands with those against whom he had fought.”

He added, “In politics, you come to know what is going on in the minds of people. Clearly, I knew Nitishji was planning something. We knew this was going on for the last three-four months….People do anything for their selfish motives. There is no principle, no credibility. They can do anything for power.”