Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi bhakts; asks PM Narendra Modi to focus on job creation in India

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday taking a jibe at PM Modi supporters hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to utilise allotted money for the Smart Cities project and failing to roll out the infrastructure Modi-led government promised 2 years back. Smart City Mission was launched on June 25, 2015 and the project aimed to develop basic infrastructure of the cities falling under its purview. The project would involve delivering assured water and power supply, sanitation and solid waste management, efficient urban mobility and public transport, IT connectivity, e-governance and citizen participation. Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and said, “Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India.”

Building Smart Cities would mean involving a lot of labour and machinery and that would boost the manufacturing sector. The implementation would ensure that the low quality urbanisation which delays formal growth of employment would be upgraded to a better quality of urbanisation and state of living meaning more jobs for the unemployed youths across the nation. Rahul via tweet shared a video of ‘Shenzhen’, a city in China also known as ‘Silicon Valley of hardware’ and advises Narendra Modi’s supporters to ask him to focus on creating more jobs as China is focused on hardware innovation and taking over the technology market in India as well.

Shenzhen is known for its wide array of manufacturing industries and as a hardware hub where patents are not created to fight copycats and exert legal pressure, they’re used for trades between companies to share information.The Chinese counterfeit consumer goods industry, which are known as ‘Shanzhai’ in China, has been a key for domestic skill and job creation. Rahul Gandhi earlier on his visit to Princeton had spoken on unemployment being a serious and key issue that pose challenge to India’s security and development.

Rahul had then questioned PM government’s inability to offer jobs and said that 30,000 youth were entering the job market but the government could only create 450 jobs. Rahul Gandhi said small companies should be able to turn into big companies for jobs to pick up but that was not happening.