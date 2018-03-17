Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP at Congress Plenary session, says country tired of what is happening under government

Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party the 84th Plenary Session of the Congress Party on Saturday in New Delhi by saying that the country is tired of what is happening under the current government. (ANI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party the 84th Plenary Session of the Congress Party on Saturday in New Delhi by saying that the country is tired of what is happening under the current government. “The country is tired of what is happening under the current Govt. Only the Congress party can show the way and heal divisions in the nation,” he said. The Congress president said that the hand symbol of Congress can unite the nation and take it forward. This was the first plenary session presided by Rahul Gandhi after he took over the mantle of Congress President last year.

Sounding the clarion for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul asserted that Congress is the example of unity and said that it is the only party that can unite the nation. Rahul in his short speech clarified that he is the medium between the old members of the party and youth leaders, showing a new direction to the country’s youth.

“The difference between our party and the incumbent ruling party is that they follow the ideology of hatred while we follow the ideology of love and fraternity,” Rahul Gandhi said, while adding, “They use anger, we use love but one thing that I want to say is that this country belongs to everyone & whatever Congress will do will be for the benefit for all.” Rahul asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not doing enough for the youth and has turned his blind eye towards growing unemployment.

Continuing his tirade on the opposition, Congress president slammed BJP for overlooking farmers’ distress and pledged to heal their woes after coming to power. Rahul asserted that BJP was creating a rift between people which the Congress has become tired of witnessing. He said that the incumbent government followed the ideology of hatred while Congress believes in love and fraternity. Congress can only heal the division of the nation, said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul pressing on the need to keep the ideology alive mentioned Congress’s motive was to maintain the tradition by embracing change without forgetting the past and its legacy, unlike BJP who has thwarted the dogmas of the polity. The session was attended by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other top party leaders.