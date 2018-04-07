Rahul Gandhi hits out at Amit Shah for comparing opposition with animals

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah for his remarks on the opposition parties during his speech at BJP’s 38th Foundation Day. (AP)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah for his remarks on the opposition parties during his speech at BJP’s 38th Foundation Day. Gandhi condemned Shah’s remarks and called it a ‘disrespectful statement’. He further said, “We don’t take what Amit Shah says with too much seriousness.” Amit Shah while addressing a gathering of party workers in Mumbai equated the opposition parties with snakes, mongooses, dogs, bitches and cats.

On Friday, Amit Shah made harsh comments by equating the opposition parties as animals on their attempt to unite as one against the incumbent government ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. Shah said, “Ye jo Modi ji ki baadh ayi hai na baadh, iske dar se saap, nevale, kutti, kutte, billi sab ikattha hokar chunaav ladne ka kaam kar rahe hai (Due to Modi Ji’s oncoming flood snakes, mongooses, bitches, dogs and cats have united due to fear and have decided to fight 2019 LS polls together).” His comments were pointed at the efforts being made by various parties like the TRS, the Trinamool Congress and the TDP to get together a coalition to take on the Modi-led BJP in the next general elections.

“Everybody else as far as they are concerned are animals. That’s fine, that is the way they look at the world. It is a disrespectful statement, but we don’t take what Mr Amit Shah says with too much seriousness,” Gandhi said.

Speaking at the rally, Shah indicated that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will remain at power after the 2019 LS polls under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Shah also criticised Rahul Gandhi and National Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar for spreading false hopes and misleading the people against BJP. Shah in an attempt to appease the SCs and STs said that the government will never abolish the Atrocities Act and reservation to SCs, STs and OBCs and will also not allow Congress to do so.

Shah’s remarks drew flak from the Congress senior person Anand Sharma who called out the act as ‘shameful’ and condemning the remarks said that the BJP chief dragged Indian politics to a new low. However, later Amit Shah said his intention was not to equate opposition parties to animals.