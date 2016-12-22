Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi’s ‘packet’ jibe, tweets images of I-T documents

A screenshot of the tweet by Rahul Gandhi against PM Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “packet” jibe against him. Speaking at an event in Varanasi today, PM Modi had mocked Rahul, saying, “There is a young leader, who is learning how to give a speech now. Since the time he has started speaking, there have been no bounds to my happiness.”

“Had he not spoken, there would have been an earthquake and the country would not have managed to emerge out of the after-effects of the earthquake for 10 years,” he added. Referring to Rahul, the PM also said that he “didn’t know what was in this “packet” in 2009. Now we are getting to know.”

However, Rahul took to Twitter asking the PM to share what was in the “packet” he allegedly received from Sahara group in 2012-13. “Modi ji first say what were in these 10 packets,” Rahul tweeted while sharing two pages of documents allegedly seized by Income Tax department during a raid on November 22, 2014.

मोदीजी पहले यह तो बताइये कि 2012/13 के इन 10 packets में क्या था? pic.twitter.com/gCso0R7SZC — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 22, 2016

Earlier, Supreme Court had refused to order an enquiry into the bribe allegations when lawyer Prashant Bhushan approached the apex court with similar document allegedly seized by IT department as “proof” of corruption against Modi. The court asked Bhushan to bring something substantial.

Addressing a rally in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh today, Rahul once against levelled corruption charges against the PM. “Yesterday I had asked 2-3 questions on corruption to PM Modi in Gujarat. PM didn’t reply to my questions and, instead, mocked the person who was asking the questions,” Rahul said.

“Mock me as much as possible but answer to the questions of Indian youth,” he added. Rahul also quoted Ghalib, “Har ek baat pe kehte ho ki tu kya hai, tumhi kaho ke yeh Andaaz-e-Guftagu kya hai (On every point you say who are you, you say what is this way of talking).”

The Congress vice-president also said PM Modi didn’t say a word when a Congress delegation went to meet him to discuss farmers’ issue. “Modi ji said that thieves are standing in queues at banks. Today I saw people standing in a queue outside a bank. Modiji they are not thieves. They are honest poor people. People standing in queues do not have black money. It is with those who accompany you (Modi) on flights,” Rahul said

“Everyday our farmers are committing suicide. We (Congress) went to the PM with these problems, but he did not say even one word,” he added.