Rahul Gandhi slams PM in Mehsana rally, says Sahara paid Modi Rs 40 crore

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the anti-graft policy was not targeted at the 1% corrupt of the country but badly affected 99% of the poor people. (ANI)

In a fresh attack at the Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation policy, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today slammed the Prime Minister once again. He said that the ban on notes is not aimed at stopping the flow of black money in the country, but is targeted against 99% poor and middle class of the country. Rahul Gandhi also alleged the Prime Minister was involved in the Sahara scam. Gandhi claimed that in six months employees of Sahara company had paid money to Modi, nine times, the records of which are with the IT department. Giving details of the transactions, Gandhi stated that, as per record, Sahara, in 2013, had given PM Modi Rs 2.5 crore on October 30, Rs 5 crore on November 12, Rs 2.5 cr on November 27, Rs 5 cr on November 29, Rs 5 cr on Dec 6, Dec 19, and in 2014, Rs 5 cr in January 13, Jan 28 & 22 Feb. The IT department had raided Sahara company on 22 November, 2014. The total amounts to Rs 40 crore.

Addressing a public rally at the Mehsana district of Gujarat, the Congress leader had further claimed that if the government takes any small or big step against corruption, the Congress party will stand for it but demonetisation is not implemented with any such intentions.

Targetting the the newly implemented anti-graft policy, Gandhi, once more claimed that all cash is not black money and all black money are not cash. Citing that most of the black money of the country are in foreign banks or had been laundered, the Congress vice-president stated questioned the Prime Minister on why he didn’t target the 94 % black money of the country and instead took a strike at the 6 % black cash. Rahul Gandhi claimed that the anti-graft policy was not targeted at the 1% corrupt of the country but badly affected 99% of the poor people.

Rahul Gandhi also stated that the Prime Minister cannot bring back the black cash given in the form of loan to 1% rich people of the country, and blamed the government to take money from the poor to waive off the bad debts. Gandhi also criticized Narenda Modi for repeated changing the excuse for the implementation of the note-ban policy. He stated that, “while initiating the policy Modi ji cited the need to curb the flow of black money, then claimed it as a step against terrorism, then he stated it as a fight against false notes and now he claims it to be a promotion of cashless economy in the country.”

Alleging the BJP government in Gujarat to torture and beat the dalits in the states, the Rahul Gandhi also stated that the BJP government in MP, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh snatch the lands of the tribes in the states, and shoots anyone who raises voices against it.

Hours back, amid heated political storm across the country, mostly following the implementation of the demonetisation policy, Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi, today visited the Umiya Mata temple at the Unjha town in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. Having reached the town at around 1:30 pm the Congress VP performed aarti at the Umiya mata temple along with senior congress leaders of the state, Shankarsinh Vaghela, Bharatsinh Solanki and Siddharth Patel.