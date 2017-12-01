Rahul Gandhi Hindu row: Amit Shah calls himself a Hindu, but he is a Jain, says Congress leader Raj Babbar

Congress leader Raj Babbar. (Photo: ANI)

Taking the Rahul Gandhi row over whether he was a Hindu or a non-Hindu further, which exploded in the wake of the Congress VP’s Somnath temple visit when his name appeared in the register for non-Hindus after which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly took it up and blasted his unwillingness to publicly accept that he was not of the Hindu faith, another Congress leader, this time in Uttar Pradesh, Raj Babbar launched a frontal no holds barred attack on BJP president Amit Shah. Babbar, while speaking to media in the morning, said, “Amit Shah calls himself a Hindu, but he is a Jain. As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, Shiv Bhakti is being practised in his home for a long time. Indira Gandhi used to wear rudraksha, only worn by those who worship Shiva.” Notably, Rahul Gandhi has blamed the BJP for his name appearing in the register of non-Hindus at Somnath temple.

Significantly, yesterday, former Union minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had even attacked PM Narendra Modi and said he was not a Hindu as he has embraced Hindutva which was an entirely different thing from the religion itself. Sibal had said, “I want to ask how many times does the prime minister go to temples daily? The one who respects the sentiments of Hinduism also respects temples. You have quit Hindu religion. You have embraced Hindutva which has nothing to do with Hinduism. You are not a real Hindu”.

Further details awaited.