Rahul Gandhi Himachal Pradesh visit Live updates: Congress VP to address 3 rallies

Rahul Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh Live updates: The Congress Vice President is visiting the hill state where polling will be held on November 9. He will address three elections rallies today. Gandhi will address rallies in Sirmour, Chamba, Kangra districts on Monday. The visit assumes political significance as it comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress and termed the upcoming election as ‘one-sided’. In a series of meetings in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi also said he was unfazed by the Congress’s protest call on the anniversary of demonetisation and stressed that by burning his effigies, the party could not stop him from carrying forward the fight against corruption and black money. “The Congress party has left the ground and run away. This election has become one-sided, never seen earlier,” he said about the November 9 poll. Congress has also sharpened its attack on the issue of GST, drawing a parallel between lines made famous by Bollywood villain Gabbar Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s characteristic way of addressing the people.

10:33 AM: Rahul Gandhi travels to Paonta Sahib, Chamba and Nagrota to meet citizens of Himachal Pradesh who demand ‘Vikas Se Vijay’.

10:30 AM: PM Modi said over 3 lakh companies had shut down after the note ban and a probe into 5,000 such firms had found a fraud of Rs 4,000 crore. Investigation against the others was on.

10:25 AM: Referring to the Congress’s “Black Day” call, he said at a well-attended poll rally in Kullu, “A few people who faced the heat of demonetisation are still complaining and are planning to observe November 8 as a ‘black day’. The Congress cannot scare me by burning my effigies.”

10:20 AM: PM Modi, who addressed poll meetings — called Parivartan Rally — in Una, Palampur and Kullu to give a fillip to the BJP’s poll campaign, accused former prime minister Indira Gandhi of not going for a note ban when she needed to, and said he would not have had to carry out this elaborate an exercise had she taken the step for demonetisation years ago.

10:15 AM: “For the Congress, it is never ‘dal se bada desh’ (the country is bigger than the party). For them only their party’s interest comes first,” he alleged.

10:10 AM: He said after the people of Uttar Pradesh brought the BJP to power, the Congress had started to fear that it would find it difficult to deal with him even in 2024.

10:06 AM: “And that is why they have no alternative before them except to burn my effigies,” the Prime Minister said.

10:03 am: Describing the Himachal election as a “one-sided” contest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had accused the Congress of running away from the battlefield and said it had nothing left to do but grieve in the coming days.

9:58 am: In a series of meetings in Himachal Pradesh, Modi also said he was unfazed by the Congress’s protest call on the anniversary of demonetisation and stressed that by burning his effigies, the party could not stop him from carrying forward the fight against corruption and black money.

9:53 am: “The Congress party has left the ground and run away. This election has become one-sided, never seen earlier,” he said about the November 9 poll.

9:48 AM: “I can understand the pain of my Congress brothers. Their problem is that a tea-seller has become the prime minister, a poor mother’s son has reached this level. They felt they had reserved this seat forever, but this public knows all,” he said.

9:43 AM: “People feared Gabbar (Singh) when he used to say ‘kitne aadmi the (how many people were there)’ and now they fear Modi when he says ‘mitron (friends)’ because they do not know what is coming next,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a rally.

9:40 AM: Surjewala’s remarks come days after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi dubbed the Goods and Services Tax “Gabbar Singh Tax” during a rally in Gujarat.