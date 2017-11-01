Rahul Gandhi, Hardik Patel meeting in Gujarat? Patidar leader retreats, here is what he revealed

These reports claimed that both the parties would soon have a first round of talks in Gandhinagar. (Image: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi, Hardik Patel meeting in Gujarat? Reports have been flying about the impending meeting, but now the Patidar leader has done something surprising. Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convenor Hardik Patel has finally announced that he will not be meeting Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a three-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat. According to a report by News18, the PAAS chief clarified that there was no scheduled meeting between him and Gandhi. He also stated that is was a rumour that he is meeting Gandhi in Surat on Friday. Patel’s statement came after reports of talks between the Congress VP and PAAS delegation on reservation demands from the Patidar community under the OBC category started doing rounds. These reports claimed that both the parties would soon have a first round of talks in Gandhinagar.

But Patel’s recent declaration takes the situation back to the status quo. Also, the issue of quota is unsolved as to what will happen to Patidars demands for state government jobs and educational institutions.

According to a report by PTI, Patel on Saturday asked the Congress to make its stand clear on the reservation for Patidars by November 3. The Patidar leader has put forward a set of demands before the Congress as a pre-condition for extending support to the party in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

PAAS, which earlier stated that it would protest against Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Surat, has now withdrawn its threat to disrupt the public meetings of Congress in the city. This came after a marathon four-hour meeting with the state Congress leaders here on Monday, reported Indian Express.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, PAAS leader Alpesh Kathiria said, “We have decided neither to oppose Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Surat on November 3, nor support it.” He also informed that the Congress has accepted all the demands raised by the PAAS, except the issue of ‘Constitutional reservation’ for the community under OBC category.