Rahul Gandhi gets thumbs up from Pranab Mukherjee, here is what ex-President thinks about Congress VP

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has exuded confidence that incumbent Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is quite capable of taking the party forward as its president. Mukherjee also sent a piece of warning to rival parties, saying Congress cannot be written off. He also emphasized that Congress has the ability to bounce back after suffering a series of losses in crucial elections. Mukherjee, who was considered the Congress’ crisis manager before he became President of India, said that 44 seats of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were totally unexpected, according to an ET Now report. Mukerjee’s comments have come a day after decks were cleared for elevation of Rahul Gandhi to take charge as President of Congress.

The CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body, met yesterday in New Delhi and approved the schedule for the much-awaited election to the top party post, which has been occupied by Sonia Gandhi for a record 19 years since 1998 when she replaced Sitaram Kesri. The election process will kick off on December 1 with the beginning of filing of nominations. The last date for nominations is December 4, until 3 pm. Following scrutiny of nominations on December 5, the list of valid candidatures will be put out on the same day at 3:30 pm. Party sources said Gandhi, the 47-year-old vice president, is likely to be the sole candidate in the fray and is “deemed to be the next party chief” on December 5, a few days before the Gujarat Assembly polls. Polling for the two-phase election is to be held on December 9 and 14. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on December 19, Mullapally Ramachandran, the chairman of the Congress’ central election authority, told reporters after the CWC meeting.

#PresidentRaGa | In an exclusive conversation with @SupriyaShrinate Ex-President @CitiznMukherjee says that @OfficeOfRG is ready to lead @INCIndia as he is working very hard to reach out to the masses pic.twitter.com/XFTFo3aeSG — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) November 21, 2017

Rahul Gandhi was appointed Congress vice president in 2013 and speculation about his elevation has been rife for quite some time, particularly after Sonia began keeping indifferent health. For a long time, Rahul Gandhi was said to be reluctant about assuming the reins of the party, and it was only at an interaction with students and faculty of the University of California, Berkeley, in the US in September this year that he said he was ready for the job. “I am absolutely ready to do that,” he said, responding a question.

Earlier this month, Mukherjee said, “I have hopes that Congress will reinvent itself. The Congress as a party has the capacity to rework on its problem and revive itself.”

“Congress is not confined to one section, it is a mass party,” he said adding that the party faced many problems during different phases but they bounced back. When asked about his experience with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and PM Narendra Modi, he said, “I and PM Modi knew how to manage disagreements and how to keeps things to ourselves.”

With a political career spanning over six decades, Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017.