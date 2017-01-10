Rahul Gandhi gets a message from real Gandhi’s grandson: ‘Stand up like Charlie Chaplin, give up PM dream’

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi today said Rahul Gandhi has taken a “huge” risk by plunging into politics.

Rahul Gandhi’s limitations as a mass leader have been highlighted and debated constantly since he plunged into politics. In around 15 years of being at the top of Congress’ affairs, he has failed to impress or give signs of improvement. Most of the times he speaks in public, his words are taken as jokes. His efforts at reaching out to people result in diminishing returns for Congress party.

While one finds it baffling that no Congress leader has dared to question Rahul’s inefficiencies, Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi has no doubts about it. Gopal Gandhi, who has consciously stayed away from politics, today said Rahul Gandhi has taken a “huge” risk by plunging into politics. “I was playing safe by not joining politics whereas Rahul Gandhi has taken a huge risk by joining politics,” Gopal said at an India Today’s South Conclave 2017 in Chennai.

The former Governor, who was approached by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to contest Delhi Assembly Elections 2015, said he doesn’t personally know Rahul, nor does he intends to do so as the latter is a “busy” man. However, Gopal said he would like the Congress vice-president to tell people, what no other party leader would ever suggest him to do, that he is leaving the dream of becoming Prime Minister of India.

“I do not know the young man. I have no intention of taking his time because he is a busy person. But I would still say this that as a person who cannot speak for a particular community, because he doesn’t belong to any particular majority community or minority community, but he is completely, he is as mixed up, as a wonderful ‘khichdi’ of India can be, I would like him still to tell India, something which nobody will ask him in the Congress party to do,” Gopal said.

“If he was to stand up like Charlie Chaplin in ‘The Great Dictator’ and say I am expected to lead you to become Prime Minister of India, I am announcing today that I will not be Prime minister of India. I do not want to be Prime Minister of India,” he added.

Bapu’s grandson further said he would like Rahul to tell India, “I just want to serve the Congress, not because it was my mother’s party, my grand mother’s party, my father’s party but because it is a party which led India to freedom. I want to serve my party through my life and serve my country through my party. I am giving up all hopes and plans of becoming Prime Minister of India. But I want a Congress PM of India to emerge from the ranks of the party.”

If that Rahul Gandhi were to emerge, Gopal said he would tell him, “You are a hope.”

The Congres vice-president has been in news recently for his scathing attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation decision and charges of personal corruption.