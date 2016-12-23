Rahul Gandhi flays PM Modi, says over 100 people died because of the ban on notes

Rahul Gandhi today claimed that there had been the death of more than 100 people, resulted due to the ban on notes. (ANI)

Continuing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the newly implemented demonetisation policy, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today claimed that there had been the death of more than 100 people, resulted due to the ban on notes. Citing that the Congress party will stand for any small or big step the ruling BJP government takes against corruption, the party vice-president stated that demonetisation was not against corruption but is an ‘economic loot’ in the country.

Speaking at the public rally in Almora of Uttarakhand, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the poor had been mostly affected by the demonetisation policy. The Congress MP also questioned the Prime Minister on why he kept the name of black money holders, a secret. Gandhi also criticized the Modi government for excusing the loan of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and mocked him asking why the PM gave a ‘Rs 1200 crore toffee’ to the tax violator.

Rahul Gandhi also stated that the Prime Minister cannot bring back the black cash given in the form of loan to 1% rich people of the country, and blamed the government to take money from the poor to waive off the bad debts.

Also Watch:

Earlier addressing a public rally at the Mehsana district of Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi claimed that in six months employees of Sahara company had paid money to Modi, nine times, the records of which are with the IT department. Once again giving the details of the transaction between Sahara and PM Modi, the opposition leader stated that Sahara, in 2013, had given PM Modi Rs 2.5 crore on October 30, Rs 5 crore on November 12, Rs 2.5 cr on November 27, Rs 5 cr on November 29, Rs 5 cr on Dec 6, Dec 19, and in 2014, Rs 5 cr in January 13, Jan 28 & 22 Feb.