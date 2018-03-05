Rahul Gandhi finally breaks silence after Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland poll losses; here is what he said

Rahul Gandhi breaks his silence over North East election mandate

After an improved performance in Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress party, now officially led by Rahul Gandhi, achieved a disappointing mandate in the North East Assembly elections. Now, after two days and amid criticism for not being with the Congress when it suffered losses in North East, Gandhi has broken his silence over the Congress’ performance in the just-concluded Assembly elections of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

In a tweet on Monday, Gandhi said the Congress “respects” the mandate of the people of the three states, adding the party is committed to winning back the trust of the people in the North East. He also thanked all Congress workers for the hard work they put into the elections.

On Saturday, the Congress lost polls in Tripura, where the BJP surged ahead of state CM Manik Sarkar’s CPI-M, putting an end to Left’s 25 years of rule. The BJP won four seats more than the magic number of 31 in the 60-member House. The party along with its alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) secured 43 seats in the polls. While, the Congress which had been at the second spot in the state so far failed to even open its account.

The Left has been reduced to just 16 seats in the state. In Nagaland too, the BJP went ahead of the Congress with the BJP-NDPP alliance winning 29 seats. The ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) party trails behind with 27 seats. Reportedly, the BJP-NDPP with the backing of JD(U) and an independent candidate will form a government in the state.

Coming to Meghalaya, the ruling Congress party, fell short of the majority in the elections. The grand old party emerged as the single largest party in the state securing 21 seats. However, the opposition of regional parties like National People’s Party (19 seats) and other parties agreeing to join hands with BJP, Congress has lost this state as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight over the mandate and hailed the results as historic. In a tweet, he claimed that people of India are reposing their faith in the development-oriented agenda of NDA. He added that in last four years, the Central government has made an effort to remove the feeling of alienation amongst the people of North East.