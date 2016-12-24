Rahul Gandhi escalates attack on PM Modi, says demonetisation has removed the ‘hat’ of Himachal; watch full speech

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi stated that theNarendra Modi implemented policy had removed the ‘hat’ of the state. (PTI)

With escalated attacks on the Prime Minister and the newly implemented demonetisation policy, Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi, today, made fresh attacks on PM Modi claiming, once more, that the BJP supremo had divided the country between the rich and the poor. Addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the implementation of the note-ban policy was a ‘firebombing’ on cash economy, farmers and labors.

Citing the loss in horticulture, agriculture and tourism sectors of Himachal Pradesh, following the ban on notes, the Congress vice president stated that theNarendra Modi implemented policy had removed the ‘hat’ of the state.

“Himachal’s brave soldiers carried out the surgical strikes, but Modiji thought of launching a new drama. He launched the surgical strike on corruption.

“On one side the brave give away their blood and life, but here he did surgical strike on black money and corruption. Modiji this is not a surgical strike on black money and corruption. This is a firebombing and economic-bombing on the poor, farmers and labourers,” he said.

Accusing Modi of dividing the country between the rich and the poor, Gandhi said, “Modiji you have tried to divide India into two parts.”

“On one side are the one per cent rich comprising 50 families who have private aircraft and big buildings and on other side, there are 99 per cent honest people of India; the farmers, labourers and the middle class who built this country with their sweat and blood. You tried to divide the people of the country,” he said.

He said that in the Second World War, a new way was evolved to do firebombing in 25 minutes and more people died in Tokyo firebombing than in Hiroshima bombing.

“The same way Modiji has done firebombing on the poor, farmers and labourers. You have done firebombing on India’s cash economy. Not on 94 per cent of black money where it was to be done. Not on one per cent people possessing black money, but on 99 per cent poor people of the country,” he said.

Showing the traditional Himachali cap, Gandhi accused Modi of putting it down and destroying it.

“Modiji you have removed the Himachal’s ‘hat’ through the note ban — horticulture, agriculture and tourism. Note ban has caused a major dent on horticulture, agriculture and tourism. You have burnt the fields of honest Himachal farmers, and you did so with a smile on your face.

“This note ban step was against all of you, against the honest people of India. In two-and-a-half years, the Modi government has attacked the poor of the country,” he told the crowd.

Besides Gandhi, the Congress rally was addressed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and other state leaders. Himachal Pradesh goes to Assembly polls in the latter part of 2017.

(With inputs from agencies)