Rahul Gandhi elected Congress president unopposed; to take over on December 16

The new Congress President-Rahul Gandhi

The crown prince of the country’s oldest political party, Congress has been finally elevated to the top spot, taking over from mother Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has been made the President of the grand old party. He received as many as 89 nominations proposals. “89 nomination proposals were received, all were valid.Since there was only one candidate. I hereby, declare Rahul Gandhi elected as the president of Indian National Congress,” revealed senior leader Mullappally Ramachandran. He is set to take charge on December 16. The celebrations outside Congress office in Delhi have started after the official announcement of Rahul Gandhi as the Party President. Expressing his delight over Rahul becoming the party president, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Entire country has lots of expectations from Rahul Gandhi. Much before he was elected he has shown his mettle. He knows his responsibility.”

See pics of Congress leaders celebrating:

The photos of the party leaders celebrating outside the party office in Dehradun, Uttarakhand are out. The leaders can be seen playing with colours and distributing sweets on Rahul’s ascent. SEE PICS:

Former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi lashing out at the incumbent government termed Rahul Gandhi as the only leader who can be relied upon. He said, “This is the worst time in India under present govt. In such time Rahul Gandhi has been elected as party President. In Gujarat, he has proved he is the only candidate who can be relied upon. He is facing Modi confidently.”