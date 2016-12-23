Rahul Gandhi dons Amitabh Bachchan avatar to counter Narendra Modi; check out how

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged Sahara kickbacks and much-debated demonetisation move in Big B style! (Reuters Image)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged Sahara kickbacks and much-debated demonetisation move in Big B style! Speaking at a rally in Almora in Uttarakhand, he made a reference to Pag Ghungroo Baandh song from Amitabh Bachchan’s blockbuster movie Namak Halaal to hit back at PM Modi. “…Amitabh Bachchan ji ki film ka ek gaana tha ‘ram ram japna ghareeb ka maal apna,” Rahul said. Rahul twisted the original lines- ‘Aap ka to lagta hai bas yahi sapna/ Ram naam japna paraya maal apna’- to point out the series of directives issued by the central government on bank deposits.

Yesterday, while responding to PM Modi’s “packet” jibe against him, Rahul shot back in style with some eloquent shayari of his own when he made a reference to one of eminent poet Mirza Ghalib’s most famous ghazals ‘Har ek bat pe kahte ho tum ke tu kya hai’. Speaking at a rally in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, Rahul said, “Main Ghalib ke shabdon mein kehta hoon ‘Har ek baat pe kehte ho ke tu kya hai, tumhi kaho ke yeh Andaaz-e-Guftagu kya hai”.

Speaking at an event in Varanasi yesterday, PM Modi had mocked Rahul, saying, “There is a young leader, who is learning how to give a speech now. Since the time he has started speaking, there have been no bounds to my happiness.” “Had he not spoken, there would have been an earthquake and the country would not have managed to emerge out of the after-effects of the earthquake for 10 years,” he added. Referring to Rahul, the PM also said that he “didn’t know what was in this “packet” in 2009. Now we are getting to know.”

However, Rahul, swifty responded by asking the PM to share what was in the “packet” he allegedly received from Sahara group in 2012-13. “Modi ji first say what were in these 10 packets,” Rahul tweeted while sharing two pages of documents allegedly seized by Income Tax department during a raid on November 22, 2014.