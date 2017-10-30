Rahul Gandhi: Demonetisation, GST are 2 torpedoes that hit Indian economy; PM Modi does not understand people’s feelings

Gandhi added that Modi’s decision to celebrate the day shows that he has not understood pain and feelings of people.

Addressing media ahead of the first demonetisation anniversary, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed November 8 a ‘sad day’ for India. Gandhi added that PM Narendra Modi’s decision to celebrate the day shows that he has not understood pain and feelings of people. “PM saying that Nov 8 will be celebrated conveys the message that he has not understood pain and feelings of people,” Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI. “PM has hit country’s economy with two torpedoes of demonetisation and GST which have destroyed it,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi made his comments after chairing a meeting of party general secretaries to chalk out plans for the first note ban anniversary, being observed as ‘Black Day’ across the country, party leaders said.

Modi had announced on November 8 last year that notes of higher denomination had been scrapped. The day is being observed as ‘Black Day’ by other opposition parties as well. Top Congress leaders, including PM Manmohan Singh, attended the meeting convened at the party headquarters.

