Why Rahul Gandhi doesn’t take SPG along with him on foreign trips, asks Rajnath Singh

Responding to allegations by Congress that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi could have been killed in Gujarat, where stones were pelted on his car last week, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Tuesday blamed him of violating protocol and neglecting the safety issues. ANI quoted Rajnath as saying, “This is not only a violation of SPG Act but being negligent to safety issues as well.” During a heated debate in the Lower House over Rahul Gandhi’s convoy, which was pelted with stones in Gujarat, Rajnath pointed out that in last two years, Gandhi was out for 72 days on 6 foreign tours, without taking any SPG security along, posing grave threat to himself. “In the last two years, Rahul Gandhi was out for 72 days on 6 foreign tours, but didn’t take SPG cover… We want to know where did he go? Why didn’t he take SPG cover?” Rajnath said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue in Lok Sabha, to which Rajnath said the nation, as well as the House, want to know what Rahul wants to hide by not taking SPG protection along on foreign tours. “We want to know what is Rahul Gandhi trying to hide by not taking SPG along on foreign tours when he is a SPG protectee, ” he said.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi visited flood-affected Banaskantha district in Gujarat where his convoy was pelted with stones. As per reports, his SPG guard received minor injuries while Gandhi, who was sitting in the front seat escaped unhurt in the incident. Following the incident, a senior officer was appointed by the state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to investigate into the incident in detail.