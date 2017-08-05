Rahul Gandhi convoy attack: Major security breach by BJP-led Gujarat government, says Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Saturday accused BJP government in the state and said that Gandhi being an SPG protectee, it was the duty of Gujarat government to ensure safety to him. (ANI)

A day after the attack on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in the state of Gujarat, Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Saturday accused BJP government in the state and said that Gandhi being an SPG protectee, it was the duty of Gujarat government to ensure safety to him. She also said that it was the incident of major security breach. ANI quoted Sharmistha as saying, “Premeditated attack; Rahul ji is a SPG protectee, it is duty of state government to ensure safety. Major security breach.”

Meanwhile today Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP and RSS workers for the attack. Rahul Gandhi said that this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the BJP’s way of politics, reported PTI. The leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also commented on the attack and said that it was a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ which was carried out by the BJP, RSS people. He added that it was a ‘murderous attack’ by the BJP and the RSS on the Congress vice president.

Sharmistha Mukherjee also commented on the letter given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to her father and former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. She said, “There could be differences of opinion but one should be moderate in language in expressing that.” On August 3, Pranab Mukherjee who retired from his duties as the President of India on July 25 took to Twitter to share a letter that was given to him by PM Modi on his last day at the office. The letter for which Sharmistha thanked PM and said that however, she appreciates PM’s emotional gesture towards her father, but as a worker of Opposition party she will criticise the ruling NDA government’s anti-people policies. Today, she also reiterated and said that she strongly opposed many policies of the government and will keep on doing so. “Many policies of govt we strongly oppose, will keep on opposing, this because we are doing our job as opp party,” she said.