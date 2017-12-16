Rahul Gandhi Congress President Live: Sonia Gandhi son to take over as party chief

The 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi formally takes over the reins of the grand old party two days before the counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi Congress President Live: Rahul Gandhi will today formally take over as the new chief of Congress party and will succeed mother Sonia Gandhi who had helmed the party for 19 years. The process will be completed after Central Election Authority president Mullapally Ramachandran hands over the Certificate of Election to the newly-elected president of the Congress. On Friday Sonia Gandhi had announced her retirement which triggered speculations regarding the party’s future plans. Despite her retirement, the Congress stressed on the fact that she had only retired from the party chief position and not from politics though her role has not been specified. The 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi formally takes over the reins of the grand old party two days before the counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, the outcome of which could be a trendsetter ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Rahul Gandhi Congress President Live Updates:

8:40 am: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, current and former Chief Ministers, MPs, senior Congress leaders, and all PCC chiefs and delegates will be present at the handing over ceremony.