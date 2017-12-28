Rahul Gandhi: ‘Congress party is truth, we accept truth, work for truth, fight for truth’

The Congress president said that the partymen have duty to defend the Constitution and every single person’s future.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party works on the idea of ‘truth.’ The Congress president further accused BJP of attacking the country’s Constitution and using lies for political benefits. Gandhi said that his party will not give up the truth regardless of election losses or victories. The Congress president said that the partymen have duty to defend the Constitution and every single person’s future. He also highlighted the grand old party’s “glorious” history, claiming the central idea of the party was truth and “we will continue to fight for it”. Continuing his attack on the ruling party at the Centre, Gandhi said, “What is happening in in our country is a web of deceit. The BJP operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefits…We (the congress) might suffer or lose but we would not give up the truth.”

Gandhi, who was recently elected as the party president, said, “The Constitution, the foundation of our country is under threat, it is under attack directly, statements are being made by senior members of BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back and it’s our duty, duty of Congress party and every single Indian to defend it.”

The central idea of the Congress party is truth, we accept the truth, we work for the truth, we fight for the truth. #CongressFoundationDay http://t.co/IE2m6BoJ9t — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 28, 2017

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azaad said that party celebrates the lives of Congress men and women who sacrificed their lives for the country, cautioning there are forces that are trying to change the Constitution. “We celebrate the lives of our Congress men and women who sacrificed their life for this country and gave us this constitution. Today, forces within our country are trying to change the constitution, we should be vigilant about that.”

Watch | Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaking on the occasion of the 133rd Congress Foundation Day

The Congress Party commits itself to always defending the Truth: Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaking on the occasion of the 133rd #CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/gcjWtnEMnS — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2017

Later, sweets were distributed to children at the party headquarters. The Amethi district Congress Committee was scheduled to celebrate the 133rd foundation day of the party on Thursday in presence of district chief Yogendra Mishra and Rahul Gandhi’s representative Chandra Kant Dubey.

Spokesman Anil Singh said that all the frontal organizations of the 133-year-old party will attend the celebrations with enthusiasm. Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency is represented by Congress president Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.