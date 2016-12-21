Rahul Gandhi claims PM Narendra Modi received kickbacks from Sahara; 5 key takeaways from his Mehsana speech

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that former accepted kickbacks from Sahara group of companies as Gujarat Chief Minister. (ANI)

Putting serious charges of corruption on PM Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that former accepted kickbacks from Sahara group of companies as Gujarat Chief Minister. He added that income tax department has all records of payment made to PM Modi by Sahara. In shocking claims, the Congress VP said that 9 such payments took place between Sahara and Modi. “As per record with IT,Rs2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 Oct ’13;Rs 5cr on 12 Nov ’13;Rs 2.5 cr on 27 Nov ’13;Rs 5cr on 29 Nov ’13. Entries showed Rs 5cr given to PM Modi on 6 Dec ’13;Rs 5cr on 19 Dec ’13;Rs 5cr on 13 Jan ’14;Rs 5cr on 28 Jan ’14;Rs 5cr 22 Feb ’14,” Rahul said.

He also said that PM Narendra Modi is working against the rich of the country. Claiming that the ban on notes is not aimed to curb the flow of black money in the country, but is targeted against 99% poor and middle class of the country. Addressing a public rally at the Mehsana district of Gujarat, the Congress leader had further claimed that if the government takes any small or big step against corruption, the Congress party will stand for it but demonetisation is not implemented with any such intentions.

Here are the FIVE key takeaways from Rahul Gandhi’s corruption charges:

1) Calling Modi corrupt: “6 mahine mein 9 baar Sahara ke logon ne apni diary mein likha hai ki humne Narendra Modi ji ko paisa diya hai” Rahul said. “IT Department raided Sahara Company on 22 Nov, 2014. the records are with IT Dept for last 2 and half years yet no action has been taken. An independent enquiry must be initiated,” Rahul Gandhi. “As per record with IT,Rs2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 Oct ’13;Rs 5cr on 12 Nov ’13;Rs 2.5 cr on 27 Nov ’13;Rs 5cr on 29 Nov ’13,” R Gandhi said.

2) On Parliament Logjam – You (PM Modi) you wouldn’t stand in front of me: “You didn’t let me speak in the Parliament; you were not ready to stand in front of me, I don’t know why”

3) Calling Modi pro-rich, anti-poor: “PM Narendra Modi’s aim is to keep your money in banks for at least 6-7 months so that he can waive off rich people’s loans,” he said. “Modi ji cannot bring back money taken as loans by 1% rich ppl & hence he is using money of poor to waive of this bad debt,” he added.

4) Defining Black Money: “All cash is not black money and all black money is not in cash.”

5) Modi Ji is confused, he be-fooled the entire country: “Tell me how many people here received Rs 15 lakhs in their bank accounts, Modi ji be-fooled entire country,” he said on BJP’s general election campaign promise. “He first said it’s a fight to end corruption, he then said he’s fighting for cashless economy,” Rahul added