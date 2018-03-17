Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter name

In his first tweet, under the new Twitter name, Rahul Gandhi welcomed the delegates and distinguished guests to the Congress Plenary. (Source: Twitter)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi finally changed his Twitter name on Saturday morning. The senior Congress leader who was earlier active as ‘OfficeofRG’ will now be posting tweets as ‘RahulGandhi’. The change comes after a lot of people on social media had requested Rahul Gandhi to change the name of his Twitter handle. The Congress president had stepped up his Twitter game last year and has become very popular on the micro-blogging site since then.

In his first tweet, under the new Twitter name, Rahul Gandhi welcomed the delegates and distinguished guests to the Congress Plenary. “Welcome delegates and distinguished guests to the #CongressPlenary. Over the next two days I look forward to interacting with you and to sharing experiences and perspectives that will together help us build a stronger, more vibrant Congress party. Jai Hind,” he posted on Twitter.

Last year, when Gandhi was asked who has been running his Twitter account, he had replied in a witty tweet that it was his dog. “People (have) been asking who tweets for this guy…I’m coming clean…it’s me…Pidi…I’m way smarter than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Congress top leadership gave final shape to the party’s political roadmap and vision for the next five years that will be unveiled at its plenary session. The party’s focus at the conclave would be to highlight the failures of the Modi government and deciding on the vision and path forward for the next five years.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, the meeting was also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and top party leaders. “The Committee deliberated four resolutions which will be presented at the Congress plenary session in great detail. Various suggestions came and Congress President Rahul Gandhi has directed the chairman of these committees (working on the resolutions) to incorporate these suggestions in the resolutions,” Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said after the meeting.