Modi model in Gujarat was a lie, says Rahul Gandhi after chairing CWC meet

Rahul Gandhi chairs his first CWC meeting as Congress President. (ANI)

Newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi today arrived at the AICC office in New Delhi to chair his first Congress Working Committee meeting – albeit, he has chaired these meetings before, but that was only in the absence of the party president Sonia Gandhi. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora and others were also present at the meeting. The CWC accorded a warm welcome to the new president. Lashing out at PM Narendra Modi and the BJP after chairing the meeting, Rahul told the media, “The truth of 2G is now out in public.” Gandhi also questioned about PM Modi’s silence on Rafale deal. “The whole architecture of the BJP is about lies, all structures are about lies,” he added.

Rahul said, “If you see the Modi Model in Gujarat it was a lie.” He alleged that the ruling party in Gujarat was stealing the resources of the people of Gujarat. Gandhi said,”Whether it was Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts as promised by PM Modi or 2G…one by one the lies are coming out.” Hitting out at BJP President Amit Shah the Congress president said, “BJP President’s son Jay Shah converted Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in three months that’s the truth.”

According to party sources, the important topics that were discussed are the current political situation, including the ramifications of the Congress’s strong performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls for the party in future. The 2G spectrum case judgement acquitting all the accused was also discussed among other things.

The party also discussed its future strategy after the Gujarat elections, where it managed to restrict BJP to 99 seats. The Congress party feels that since it is in power in Karnataka, one of the four states left where it is in power, emphasis should be given to retaining the state. The party has to prepare to face the challenge of the next round of assembly polls in 2018 — first in Karnataka and later in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — that will be crucial for Gandhi and the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Assembly polls will also be held early next year in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Among other leaders, Janardan Dwivedi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karan Singh, Anand Sharma, Mohsina Kidwai, Ambika Soni, CP Joshi, Kamal Nath, BK Hariprasad and Oscar Fernandes are also attending the meeting, along with party in-charges for various states. Sonia Gandhi arrived a little before Rahul for the meeting and was accorded a warm reception by the committee members.

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was also expected to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC), either as permanent or special invitees. Many party supporters were seen waiting outside Congress HQ to get a glimpse of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. However, due to heavy security and no one is allowed to enter the headquarters.