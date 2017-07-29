Rahul Gandhi can unite Opposition but he needs to start thinking, says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi said Rahu Gandhi can unite opposition parties to fight BJP. (Reuters)

Rattled after his former boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comfortably won the floor test with the support of 131 MLAs, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav heaped praise on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi saying that, “Rahul Gandhi is very responsible” and also advised him “to start thinking of a move” that can unite all the opposition parties to fight BJP, as reported by NDTV. The 27-year-old Bihar politician said Rahul is “capable of doing it” and has to take this “challenge”. “We had a word about it when I met him in Delhi (before Bihar saw switching of political loyalties). He has been trying (to gather support),” NDTV quoted Tejashwi as saying.

Yesterday, Tejashwi lashed out at the JDU supremo Nitish Kumar. Speaking to the reporters, he said, “People of Bihar will teach them a lesson; when they couldn’t answer my questions in assembly, then how will they answer the people?” as per ANI. “I asked several questions in assembly today, but BJP and Nitish Kumar had no answers,” he added. Unleashing tirade at Nitish, Tejashwi asked, “Did you not feel ashamed sitting next to Sushil Kumar Modi? You take out Champaran yatra and then stitch an alliance with BJP,” as per ANI. Revealing JDU plans in the wake of the change in government, he said, “We will go among the people and tell them the truth.”

Meanwhile, the Patna High Court had also refused to hear the RJD’s plea challenging the new government formation in Bihar, as per ANI. In the assembly floor test, the alliance between the JDU, BJP and others has secured 131 votes while the opposition had 108 votes. Nitish Kumar was sworn for the sixth time as Bihar Chief Minister yesterday, less than 24 hrs after he dropped resignation bombshell that led to breaking up of the grand alliance.